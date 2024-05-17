Charles Ross & Son Co.’s Model 42N-18SS ribbon blender is crafted from type 316 stainless steel with interior surfaces polished to a 150-grit finish for easy cleaning. With a maximum working capacity of 18 cubic feet, the blender is driven by a 10 hp gearmotor for processing materials with a bulk density of up to 60 lbs/cubic foot.

“The Ross ribbon blender is a versatile workhorse and is well-suited for blending delicate ingredients like nuts and dried fruit for granola but is equally effective for dry mixes or batters,” said Erin Dillon, media and marketing coordinator, Charles Ross & Son Co. “Customized models can include spray bars for precise liquid additions, including flavorings or oils.”

The agitator is a solid double ribbon design, designed for center discharge, with internal flanges welded to shaft stub ends and a heavy-duty anti-friction bearing on the non-driven end. A two-piece safety grating with ½-inch diameter perforations ensure safe operation while the split folding covers are open. A spray bar with fan-type spray nozzles is installed on the trough via sanitary tri-clamp connections for liquid additions. The blender is operated from a 4-inch color touchscreen that includes a cycle timer, start/stop, forward/reverse and speed controls. The finished product is discharged through a pneumatically operated 4-inch dust-tight knife gate valve.

