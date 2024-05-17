TORONTO — Commercial Bakeries Corp., a maker of private label packaged cookies, has acquired Imagine Baking, Inc., Sandusky, Ohio. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Imagine Baking makes specialty and premium crackers, cookies, biscuits and brittle, primarily focusing on the gluten-free and organic categories. The company operates out of a 114,000-square-foot production plant that includes segregated manufacturing lines, multiple packaging capabilities and an R&D laboratory.

The acquisition of Imagine Baking is the first for Commercial Bakeries since it was acquired by private equity firm Graham Partners in September 2023. At the time of the acquisition Graham Partners said it had identified Commercial Bakeries as a company that could benefit from a consumer shift to private label from national brands, a continued consumer focus on better-for-you and allergen-free products, and an increased demand for seasonal/limited-time offering products.

“This will be a win-win for both our companies, as we look forward to adding our innovation focus to the strong product offerings at Commercial Bakeries,” said Adrienne and John O’Donnell, founders of Imagine Baking. “Together we will create a compelling solution for both national brands and private label needs.”

Shawn Warren, chief executive officer of Commercial Bakeries, added, “We are delighted to welcome John and Adrienne O’Donnell and their Imagine Baking team into the expanded business. We are confident that together we will accelerate towards our promise of ‘Baking Up Better’ every day and in every way.”

Commercial Bakeries manufactures private label packaged cookies with a focus on specialty/premium, better-for-you and seasonal/limited-time offering products for retail chains and brands in North America.