BRIGHAM CITY, UTAH — Bridor, which produces baked foods and Viennese pastries sold in over 100 countries, plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Salt Lake City area. Construction will begin in the fall of this year and should conclude by the end of 2025 with production scheduled to begin in January of 2026.

“This factory will enable Bridor to meet the specific needs of the American market by having a production site close to its regional customers,” said Eric de Saint Lager, chief executive officer of Bridor in North America. “It will propose a wide range of artisanal breads and Viennese pastries designed specifically for the American consumers.”

The venture should create 150 jobs. The plant will become Bridor’s fifth one in North America, joining one in New Jersey, one in Connecticut and two in Canada.

Bridor is a subsidiary of Le Duff Group. Louis Le Duff founded Le Duff Group in 1976 and then Bridor in 1988.