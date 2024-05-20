ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International business members unanimously approved officers for the organization’s Executive Committee and a new group of Directors-at-Large for the Board of Directors. The officers and directors were approved at SNX 2024, which was held in Dallas in April.

SNAC’s Executive Committee for 2024-25 includes Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks, chairman; Phil Gusmano, Better Made Snack Foods, 1st vice chairman; Veronica Villasenor, The Hershey Co., 2nd vice chairwoman; Mike Harper, Rudolph Foods, and Dan Sifer, Herr Foods, past chairmen; Julie Calef, Old Dutch Foods, treasurer; Leanne Oliver, PepsiCo Foods North America, secretary; Jeff Almond, Heat and Control, Associate Executive Council (AEC) president; Martin Hahn, Hogan Lovells US LLP, SNAC general counsel; and Christine Cochran, SNAC president and chief executive officer.

These Directors-at-Large joined the SNAC Board of Directors: Mukesh Kasargode, PepsiCo Foods North America; Thomas Koppelmann, G&S Foods; Tim Bateman, Calbee America; Stephanie Aanenson, Old Dutch Foods; Dina Reagan, Campbell Snacks; and Jesus Valazquez, Benestar Brands.

SNAC Associate Members also approved a new AEC, which is the governing body representing associate members. The AEC officers are Jeff Almond, Heat and Control, president; Chad McDonald, Bryce Corp., 1st vice president; Mike Cantore, Carolina Ingredients, 2nd vice president; Dulcinea Freymoyer, Reading Bakery Systems, secretary; and Tina Hacker, Land O’Lakes, past president.

AEC Directors-at-Large are Mike Brogan, Printpack; Joe Curcio, BluePrint Automation; Mukul Shukla, TNA North America; Alec Pratto, Focke & Co.; and Andre Bouquet, Packaging Corp. of America.