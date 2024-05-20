ROBESONIA, PA. — Sally Lugar, wife of the late Tom Lugar, owner of Thomas L. Green & Co. prior to its acquisition by Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) in 2001, died. She was 89.

“Sally worked informally for T.L. Green and RBS in various capacities over many years,“ said Chip Czulada, president, RBS. “She left a positive, indelible mark on everyone she met, and she will be missed dearly.”

Lugar was a long-time supporter of RBS and served as the secretary of CASBA (Cookie and Snack Bakers Association) for many years.

The Thomas L. Green & Co. was founded by Tom Lugar’s grandfather, Thomas L. Green, in 1893.