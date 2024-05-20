BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Dropping prices helped to lift financial results in the first quarter ended April 30 for Walmart, Inc. Executives of the Bentonville-based company expect more of the same in the second quarter after the introduction of Bettergoods, a line of about 300 private label products.

Within Walmart US, comparable store sales increased 3.8%. Net sales rose 4.6% to $108.7 billion from $103.9 billion. Comparable store US sales within grocery were up by mid-single-digit percentages, led by produce and meat.

“Broadly across the store, we have almost 7,000 rollbacks (in pricing),” said John R. Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart US, in a May 16 earnings call. “That’s really helping in our food categories. We see an even larger spread between eating at home, preparing meals at home and eating out, which we think can help Walmart over the remainder of the year.”

Momentum continued in private label brand sales in the United States, said John David Rainey, chief financial officer.

“While private brand penetration is in the low 20s as a percent of sales, more than half of all customer grocery baskets over the last year have had a private brand in them,” Rainey said.

Walmart in late April introduced the Bettergoods line, which comes in formats such as frozen food, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee and chocolate. Product prices range from under $2 to $15 with most products selling for under $5, according to Walmart.

“This is the type of quality and value that will resonate with customers across income spectrums,” said C. Douglas McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, in the May 16 earnings call.

Companywide, Walmart had net income of $5.10 billion, equal to 63¢ per share per share on the common stock, which compared with $1.67 billion, or 21¢ per share, in the previous year’s first quarter. Revenue increased 6% to $161.51 billion from $152.30 billion. Global ecommerce sales increased 21%.

“First-quarter total net sales grew 5.7% on a constant currency basis, ahead of our guidance of 4% to 5% growth,” Rainey said.

Walmart expects sales in constant currency to rise 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter.

Within Walmart International, sales increased 12% to $29.83 billion from $26.6 billion in the previous year’s first quarter. In Walmex, comparable store sales increased nearly 10%, driven by Bodega and Sam’s Club. In Canada, comparable store sales rose 3.8% behind continued strength in food and consumables. In China, comparable store sales increased over 12% thanks to continued strength in Sam’s Club and ecommerce.

Within Sam’s Club US, sales rose 4.6% to $21.4 billion from $20.5 billion. Sam’s Club US gained dollar and unit share in grocery, according to Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm.

Comparable sales for grocery and beverage within Sam’s Club US rose by mid-single-digit percentages, led by dry grocery, snacks, drinks and candy. Within fresh/freezer/cooler, comparable sales were up high-single-digit percentages as fresh meat, produce and floral, prepared foods, and deli performed well, according to Walmart.