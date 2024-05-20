CHILLIWACK, BC. — Rogers Foods Ltd. has commissioned an 1,800-cwt-expansion of its hard wheat B unit in Chilliwack, bringing capacity to 6,000 cwts.

The facility was built in 2017 in a new building adjacent to the A unit, which has a capacity of 5,400 cwts.

Rogers Foods, which is owned by Japan-based Nisshin Flour Milling, also has a mill in Armstrong, BC, with a capacity of 3,500 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual. With the expansion, Rogers Foods total flour milling capacity is now 14,900 cwts.

The expansion, supplied by Cremona, Italy-based Ocrim, included the SHE high-efficiency peeler in the cleaning section to increase efficiency and food safety by lowering contamination, reducing bacteria and ash content through gentle dehulling of hard wheat.

Stainless steel is the predominant material for the entire grinding section, including the roller mills with automatic gap adjustment. The automatic roller mills and sifting section demonstrate the commitment to constant innovation, Ocrim said.

The existing pneumatic plant was upgraded, increasing its capacity to ensure more efficient and continuous production.

Ocrim’s relationship with Rogers Foods dates back to 2004 and construction of the A unit, which was later expanded.

“We were pleased with the first project, and since then, we have been relying on the Italian company’s expertise to continue to achieve new goals and consolidate the success of our initiatives,” said Kelly O’Brien, vice president operations at Rogers Foods Ltd.