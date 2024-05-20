VAN BUREN, IND. — Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing recently unveiled plans to invest more than $22 million to upgrade its plant in Van Buren. The company said future investments include additional packaging and food processing technology in addition to new production lines for continued growth. Weaver also said it plans to add approximately 45 new high-tech positions.

Weaver’s Van Buren campus includes two manufacturing plants and a corn processing facility that has received over $16 million in upgrades in the last two years.

“As the gold standard in the snacking industry, we are thrilled to further invest right here in Indiana, where we have the opportunity to grow for the next generation of success,” said Tim Ingle, chief operating officer of Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has committed an investment in Weaver Popcorn of up to $500,000 in incentive-based tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants. The incentives are performance-based.

Founded in 1928 by Ira Weaver, Van Buren-based Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing is the largest independent maker of popcorn products in the United States, according to the company. The company produces and co-packs popping corn, microwave popcorn and ready-to-eat popcorn, including under the Pop Weaver brand. The company was

