JACKSON, OHIO — Snack foods manufacturer Herr Foods, Inc. has unveiled plans to invest $31 million to add a plant in Jackson and upgrade a facility in Chillicothe, Ohio.

As part of its investments, Nottingham, Pa.-based Herr Foods said it has purchased the Jackson Industrial Rail Site, which includes a 50,000-square-foot warehouse on the eastern portion of the property. The warehouse will be renovated for food processing and initially will include one production line but will have space for more, Herr Foods said. A total of $25 million will be invested in the Jackson facility, including the addition of 75 new jobs, Herr Foods said.

Meanwhile, $6 million has been earmarked for the company’s facility in Chillicothe, primarily to increase packaging space and upgrade equipment. A total of 50 new jobs are expected to be added as part of the expansion in Chillicothe, the company said.

“We are thrilled to announce the investment in the new Jackson, Ohio, facility as well as the Chillicothe, Ohio, facility expansion project,” said Ed Herr, chairman and chief executive officer of Herr Foods. “This investment represents our commitment to serving our customers better and providing opportunities in the local community. We look forward to contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Jackson and Chillicothe areas.”

Founded in 1946, with a loan of $1,750 by selling potato chips door-to-door in Lancaster, Pa., Herr Foods now offers chips, cheese curls, pretzels and popcorn.