BROOKLYN, NY. —Italian-based pasta manufacturer Andriani SpA has named Michael Fricchione as vice president of sales in North America for its Felicia brand. In his new role, Fricchione will be responsible for helping Felicia break into the North American market through “building a talented sales team, optimizing operational efficiencies, forging key partnerships and enabling personalized customer experience,” the company said.

Fricchione holds more than a decade of sales and marketing experience in the health food industry, including No Sugary Co., Danone, Icelandic Provisions and Kite Hill.

“Joining Felicia is more than a career move and selling a new product; it’s making good on a promise of better living and leaving an indelible mark on the industry,” Fricchione said. “I look forward to joining the Felicia family and working alongside the talented team to bring colorful, flavorful and wholesome options to shelves and dinner tables around the continent.”

Felicia has showcased a wide variety of better-for-you pastas since making its North American debut at Natural Products Expo West in March. Each pasta is made from 100% natural, allergen-free ingredients and are sustainably manufactured and cultivated entirely from organic agriculture.