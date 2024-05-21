SEIBERT, COLO. — Sunrise Flour Mill, LLC, a farmer-owned organic heritage wheat flour miller, has entered a strategic partnership with CEAD Farms LLC to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of premium organic wheat to meet growing demand.

CEAD Farms is a fifth-generation organic farm based in Seibert with farmland in Minnesota and Colorado and other locations across the US Midwest and West. Sunrise Flour Mill, North Branch, Minn., combines organic, regenerative farming practices and renewed 1930s milling technology into a lineup of heritage wheat products for baked foods.

Sunrise Flour Mill said its partnership with CEAD Farms guarantees a reliable supply of organically grown heritage wheat to meet increasing demand for healthy and sustainable baking ingredients that many gluten-sensitive people find they can digest.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CEAD Farms to help further our mission of reintroducing heritage wheat to the everyday home baker,” said Marty Glanville, co-founder of Sunrise Flour Mill. “More than just a high-quality, organic and sustainable supply of wheat, CEAD shares our commitment to investing in organic crops for future generations and the planet.”

Derek Dykstra of CEAD Farms added: “This exciting new partnership with CEAD Farms makes Sunrise Flour Mill one of the only producers of organic heritage grain that grow the wheat they mill, for complete seed to sack transparency.”