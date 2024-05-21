WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.1¢ per lb in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 0.9¢ per lb decrease in March. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, rising 4¢ per lb after falling 1.9¢ in March.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 199.8¢, up 0.1¢ per lb from March and up 0.9¢ from April 2023.

At 262.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 4¢ from March and up 7.2¢ per lb from April 2023.

The national average price of family flour in April was 57.4¢, up 0.9¢ from March and up 3.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in April was 142.2¢ per lb, up 0.2¢ from March but down 3.9¢ from April 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 512.1¢ per lb, down 2.4¢ per lb from March and down 7.2¢ from April 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in April was 102.5¢, up 1.1¢ from March and up 4.5¢ from April 2023.