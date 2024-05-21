LAKEVILLE, MINN. – Post Consumer Brands has unveiled three new cereals for the summer, in addition to three size extensions for existing products. New additions include Fruity Pebbles Waffles, Summer Fruity Pebbles and Frosted Chocolate Cake cereal, all available for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, Marshmallow Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles are now available in larger sizes, including a 23-oz giant size for the latter two products.

All six new items are available now at retailers nationwide.