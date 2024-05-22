BRAMPTON, ONT. — The government of Canada said it will invest C$1.7 million ($1.2 million) in Italpasta Ltd. to enhance the company’s production of made-in-Canada pasta products. The funds are expected to be used to replace old equipment with a production line that has triple the production capacity. The new manufacturing line and equipment also are expected to reduce production times, increase supply chain spending and create 10 jobs, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) said.

In addition to the new production line, the investment will “support clean growth outcomes,” FedDev Ontario said, noting plans to reduce Italpasta’s energy consumption and carbon footprint by 20% through modernized storage silos and manufacturing processes.

“I express profound gratitude for the invaluable support extended by the government of Canada through this investment,” said Joe Vitale, founder and president of Italpasta Ltd. “The funding not only empowers us to address the escalating demand for our products across North America but also reaffirms our role as a beacon illuminating Canadian wheat farmers and championing locally crafted, premium-quality, affordable products that families can be proud to serve to their loved ones. This investment will further strengthen our ability to deliver on that commitment while contributing to the local economy and creating more jobs here at home for the people of Brampton.”

The Honorable Filomena Tassi, minister of FedDev Ontario, added, “The government of Canada investment in Italpasta Ltd. underscores our commitment to supporting Canadian businesses and industries as they produce quality made-in-Canada products and grow our economy. These investments not only strengthen the competitiveness of Canadian companies, they also contribute to our long-term economic growth.”

Founded in 1989 in Brampton, Italpasta is the largest pasta manufacturer in Canada, employing 200. Its products are made in Canada with 100% Canadian wheat and are sold to retail and foodservice clients across Canada and the United States.