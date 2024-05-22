EDERBACH, GERMANY — Gelita is launching an ingredient called Optibar for cereal bars.

Optibar features solubility and a blend of collagen peptides for bar production.

Gelita said Optibar enables more protein to be delivered in functional bars to provide long-lasting soft textures. It also may act as a sugar-free binder in cereal bars.

The ingredient offers bioavailability and neutral taste and may be used in such applications as sweet and savory bars.

For manufacturers, Optibar does not need to be boiled but just warmed with water and oil to 70° C. The dry ingredients are then added and the mass is molded, according to the company.

Gelita said Optibar may be used in existing production lines without needing to add additional equipment.

“As a pioneer in collagen and collagen peptides, we are excited by the opportunities our latest innovative ingredient presents for bar manufacturers,” said Natalie Leuwer, category manager food specialties at Gelita. “We look forward to discussing how Optibar can be used in practice to satisfy consumer demand for next generation bars that are higher in protein, lower in sugar and ultimately delicious, too.”