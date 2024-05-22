KANSAS CITY — Great Plains Analytical Laboratory (GPAL) has expanded its water-testing services to support food production facilities, enhancing their quality control and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) programs, according to GPAL.

The services test for trace elements such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium and lead using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Additional tests for prevalent minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium are conducted using atomic absorption spectroscopy (AA).

“With our enhanced water testing capabilities, GPAL not only broadens its range of services but also speeds up testing turnaround times,” said Sarah Madigan, director of quality at GPAL. “This advancement reinforces our market position and empowers our clients to maintain the highest levels of quality and safety.