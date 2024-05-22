CHICAGO — Kellanova has unveiled Club Crisps flavored with Mike’s Hot Honey, a new limited-edition cracker inspired by the recent “swicy” trend. The announcement follows last summer’s collaboration with Kellanova and JaM Cellars Butter Chardonnay.

“We’re always eager to learn what our fans’ new flavor obsessions are so that we can create a fun and unique snacking experience,” said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellanova Crackers. “Working with Mike’s Hot Honey to create this sweet and spicy new crisp for the ever-growing spicy snacker segment is an exciting first-of-its-kind innovation for Club Crisps.”

Clubs Crisps flavored with Mike’s Hot Honey joins four other flavors: sea salt, ranch, sour cream and onion and sweet and salty.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to bring our first cracker-brand collaboration to life with the iconic, buttery crisps of Club,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “We hope Club and Mike’s Hot Honey fans enjoy relaxing and snacking on these buttery Club Crisps infused with our distinctive sweet-heat for a unique and delicious way to satisfy their cravings.”

The crackers are now available at retailers nationwide for $3.99 for a 7.1-oz bag.