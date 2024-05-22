ERLANGER, KY. — With the addition of two new family members to the leadership team, Rexfab Corp. reiterates its commitment to its customers and employees. The family-owned manufacturer of automated solutions for wholesale bakeries welcomed Louis-Bernard Meunier as general manager and Charles-Philip Meunier as executive trainee. Their father, Pierre Meunier, continues in his role as president but will shift his focus to the company’s collaborative agreement with R&R Manufacturing, a custom automation company for the meat and dairy industries.

“We’re making a commitment as a family-owned company to the industry, our team and our customers,” Louis-Bernard Meunier explained. “We’re committed to build something lasting for our customers and our team.”

Rexfab was established in the 1990s as a supplier of conveyor systems for commercial bakeries, but in 2008 Pierre Meunier purchased the company, which has since expanded to develop automated systems for bakery processes after the oven. Upon completing their college education, his sons Louis-Bernard and Charles-Philip are ready to take on more substantial roles at the company and solidify its future as a family-owned business.

“We are a fairly young family-owned company compared to others in this industry, but we’re looking to build a solid business that will last many generations,” Louis-Bernard Meunier said.

Louis-Bernard Meunier joined Rexfab in 2016 and has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Throughout his career at Rexfab he has worked in every aspect of the business except mechanical design. Charles-Philip Meunier recently completed his college degree and will be working in a variety of roles at Rexfab to learn the family business.

“I am excited to keep moving Rexfab into the future with next gen ideas, new technologies and artificial intelligence,” Louis-Bernard Menuier said. “We’re the new kid on the block as an equipment supplier and we have the opportunity to keep our innovation high and ensure we’re working with the best-in-class new technology.”

Through the collaboration with R&R Manufacturing, Rexfab aims to elevate the sanitary design of its equipment, particularly in the ready-to-eat category.

“We don’t see that specific need being addressed fully from an equipment manufacturer perspective, and we want to develop for that specific market,” Louis-Bernard Meunier said.