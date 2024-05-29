Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
In 2021, the 100-year-old pretzel company Unique Pretzels rebranded to Unique Snacks. With that change came an expectation that the company would be branching out from its pretzel history. In early 2023, Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa., launched Puffzels, a puff snack in the shape of a pretzel in four flavors: Honey Mustard, Aged Cheddar, Wild Buffalo, and Homestyle Butter and Garlic.
“I inherited the name Unique, and I try to live by it,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operations officer of Unique Snacks. “Everything that we do needs to be a little or a lot different.”
In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Spannuth expands on how Unique Snacks developed Puffzels and how the company’s re-brand is influencing new product innovation.
“R&D is one of my favorite spaces; it’s not work to me,” he said.
Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear the story of Puffzels and Spannuth’s thoughts on the expanding future of snacking.
