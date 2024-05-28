Google searches for keto diets have started to wane, according to SPINS data, while the 2023 Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council showed a drop from 7% to 4% of consumers reporting they are following a keto diet. Are consumers losing interest in this high-fat, ultra-low-carb weight loss regimen?

The answer is complicated, but there were hints of it all over the 2024 Natural Products Expo West exhibit floor where there was a notable decline of products marketed with bold keto branding. Instead, many new products are now sporting the statement “keto friendly,” a claim that is viewed as being more inclusive and inviting.

Catalina Crunch, Indianapolis, used Expo West to introduce new varieties to its keto-friendly dark chocolate cookie bar line. Peanut Butter joined Mint and Raspberry. All three bars contain 2 grams of sugar and 3 grams of net carbohydrates per serving as a result of a carefully crafted formulation. They are all about providing permission to indulge.

“Keto-friendly seekers do not appear to be embracing the diet strictly for weight loss,” said Paula LaBine, marketing director, global milling and baking solutions, ADM. “Multiple perceived benefits have contributed to the lifestyle diet’s success, including blood sugar and mood/energy management, as well as support for a focus on (disease) prevention.”

Eighty-nine percent of keto dieters said their diets satisfy their goal of feeling better and eating healthier, according to a consumer study on keto baked goods conducted by Ingredion Inc. When it comes to labeling, keto-friendly statements outperformed keto-certified claims, suggesting that having a keto-friendly label is sufficient for most buyers.

“In terms of sub-categories that consumers have purchased more frequently, bread, cookies and bagels are the top three,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, marketing manager, bakery, snacks and confectionery at Ingredion. “When choosing bakery items, consumers are concerned with no added sugars, reduced/low sugar and no artificial ingredients.”

Baked snack foods are also trending. Crisp Power, Hauppauge, NY, for example, is a new line of protein-packed pretzels. One serving contains 6 grams of carbohydrates and 27 to 28 grams of plant-based protein. The protein is a blend of grains and legumes, and packages flag a claim that they are a good source of protein.

For many mainstream consumers, keto-friendly is all about being low carbohydrate. Meeting the strict keto diet requirements of consuming 75% of calories from fat, 20% from protein and 5% from carbohydrates is on the decline.

“Keto-friendly has evolved as an indicator of healthier, low-carb, high-protein bakery goods that appeal to not only those who adhere to the keto diet but individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle,” said Steve Adolphson, senior research manager, Glanbia Nutritionals. “The inclusion of better-for-you fats and proteins that function well in these products provides an opportunity to develop and market healthy baked goods that earn repeat purchases by concerned consumers.”

For a baked good to align with a keto-friendly diet, carbohydrates must be limited. That has historically been a challenge as carbohydrates serve as the base for most baked goods. That’s changed with advancements in ingredient technology.

“The more a baked good relies on the functionality of key carbohydrates — wheat flour, sugar and starch — the more challenging it is to formulate a keto-friendly product,” said Erin Nese, principal technologist, technical service at Ingredion.

Removing or reducing carbohydrates requires the baker to build back their functions. This includes taste, texture, processability and even shelf life stability.

“Baked goods with delicate textures can be more challenging,” said Brook Carson, vice president of research and development, Manildra Group USA. “Sweet goods are more difficult than bread-type products since the flour component and sweet component must be replaced.”

When flour is removed, so is the gluten, which is important for rise and texture in baked goods. Eggs can be very helpful, as they contribute protein and assist with aeration and stabilization. Bakers seeking a keto-friendly and vegan claim have their work cut out for them.

“Vegan keto breads and pastries are even more challenging as eggs are essential to providing structure and texture that is often missing without gluten,” said Kate Kadlec, research and development scientist, Scoular.

Keto-friendly mixes containing a cocktail of different ingredients have also been helpful in reducing reliance on flour and therefore the net carbohydrates in a formulation.

Brolite’s keto-friendly low-carb mixes are made from resistant starch, inulin, gum, gluten, isolate and fiber that provide a low calorie/carbohydrate flour replacer. The mix creates a single serving of sliced bread with only one net carb. The mix is available in white, grain, sesame and sour varieties.

Ardent Mills’ keto-friendly blends enable bakers to swap out their conventional flour in a range of bakery applications, including bread, pizza crust, tortillas, bagels, breadsticks and others. According to the company, this can be done without an impact to processes, equipment or the formulation.

Early generations of keto baked goods were criticized for their lack of protein and fiber, two nutrients closely associated with wheat flour.

Today’s bakers have a toolbox of carbohydrate replacements that build nutrition back into the product. And when opting for the “keto-friendly” descriptor, there’s more flexibility in the product’s nutrition profile.

ADM recently launched a keto-friendly flour replacer. It functions as a one-to-one replacement for wheat flour.

“It contains a blend of wheat and pea proteins, fibers and resistant starch with a clean, neutral flavor and incredible functionality, enabling ease-of-use when developing pizza crusts, breads, tortillas, pancakes, crackers and biscuits,” LaBine said. “In addition, our portfolio of ancient grains and seeds, including flax, hemp, chia and custom blends, can help elevate keto-friendly products and support clean label goals as they are wholesome, recognizable ingredients with positive nutrition attributes and visual appeal.”

Another common wheat flour replacement is a combination of resistant wheat starch and wheat proteins. The ratio of the two varies by application, with blends customized to achieve desired finished product attributes.

“Our resistant wheat starch is an excellent fiber option because it provides absorption similar to flour,” Carson said. “It is a good fiber option for maintaining the color and texture you would expect from standard bakery products. And our wheat proteins complement the resistant starch in order to add protein back, thereby creating the structure of the flour.”

Sound easy? It’s not. It’s a product-by-product consideration.

“Using too much protein and fiber can lead to a heavy and dense texture, which is especially undesirable for cakes and cookies,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of ingredient solutions sales and research and development, MGP Ingredients. “Wheat resistant starch type 4 (RS4) is commonly used to help reduce bulking and create a light texture in these products. We also are seeing more wheat protein isolates in baked formulas to provide a softer texture while preserving freshness without artificial preservatives.”

Using the wheat RS4 in baking with wheat proteins imparts viscoelastic properties, he said.

“Vital wheat gluten or other protein concentrates have a higher net carb count than wheat protein isolates,” Buttshaw explained. “The common strategy to create a keto-friendly product with a low net carb count is by combining the wheat RS4 with wheat protein isolates. Because of the range of properties of wheat protein isolates, from extensible to elastic, and by understanding ingredient functionality, we can create all kinds of keto-friendly flour suitable for yeast-leavened or chemically leavened bakery applications.”

Wheat RS4 functions like wheat starch in baked goods. It does this with a minimal contribution to the net carbohydrate levels. It also can boost fiber and lower calories.

“In addition to these benefits, our RS4 has demonstrated advantages in human clinical studies for digestive wellness and metabolic syndrome, including lowering postprandial blood glucose, reducing cholesterol and decreasing body fat percentage,” Buttshaw said.

Blue Diamond Growers’ wheat flour substitute is a blend of almond flour and almond protein. Both ingredients are commonly used in keto-friendly baked goods.

“Almond flour, when combined with almond protein, contributes to the ease of forming a cohesive dough and to the desired texture of finished products,” said Laurie Colin, senior technical business development manager, Blue Diamond Growers. “This may also have a positive impact on product shelf life. The high percentage of almond oil that is present in almond flour provides a soft, tender crumb structure that may be desired in some bakery applications.

“In addition to replacing wheat flour, these almond ingredients contribute healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats, protein and fiber,” Colin said. “They are a source of vitamin E, calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron and other essential trace minerals.”

To add back some of the vitamins and minerals lost through the replacement of enriched wheat flour, bakers may use a nutrient premix containing these micronutrients. Such blends ensure consistency and quality, as well as simplify the addition and tracking process, according to Adolphson.

Premixes can also minimize costs and maximize efficiency since numerous ingredients are replaced with one premix. The onus of ensuring stability and bioavailability of individual nutrients in a premix falls on the supplier, with the shelf life of the least stable nutrient determining the expiration date of the premix.

“In certain instances, the use of premixes, rather than adding each ingredient individually, can help ensure even distribution, as well as help reach dosage level targets, particularly for those ingredients added in small amounts,” said Jeff Hodges, manager, bakery, snacks and confections applications at ADM.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Keto-Friendly Formulating, click here.