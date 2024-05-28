SAN FRANCISCO — Encore Consumer Capital has acquired Chalet Desserts. Sacramento, Calif.-based Chalet Desserts is a specialty manufacturer of frozen bakery desserts and baked food inclusions that are sold in in-store bakery at supermarkets, convenience stores as well as foodservice and ingredient end-markets.

Chalet Desserts was founded by David and Lisa Laukat and originally began in Hayward, Calif., producing desserts. Chalet and Bako later moved to Sacramento in 2006.

In 2011, Chalet Desserts and Bako Products consolidated operations and became Chalet Desserts Inc., according to the company.

“I am excited about the partnership with Encore and the experience they bring to the table,” said Dave Laukat, chief executive officer of Chalet Desserts. “With their support, I am looking forward to our next chapter of growth.”

Chalet Desserts makes such products as flavored cake pops, ice cream inclusions and seasonal enrobed cakes on a weekly basis.

The company said it recently relocated to a 40,000-square-foot facility to increase its capacity to meet consumer demand.

“We are excited to partner with Dave and the Chalet team,” said Kate Wallman, managing director of Encore Consumer Capital. “Chalet is a category leader and we look forward to supporting the growth of the business through add-on acquisitions, organic growth initiatives and investments in capacity.”