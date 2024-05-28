CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. will invest approximately $230 million over the next three years to transform its supply chain and fuel business growth. As part of the effort, the company said it will invest in upgrading manufacturing sites, leverage its network of co-manufacturing partners, close inefficient plants and shift production to more modern and effective facilities.

The Camden-based company said it already has spent $80 million of the $230 million on the projects.

“To fuel growth and transform our manufacturing and distribution network, we must invest and further strengthen our supply chain,” said Dan Poland, chief supply chain officer, Campbell Soup Co. “By leveraging our best-in-class in-house capabilities combined with the expertise of trusted manufacturing partners, we will continue to make the highest quality products, with a more agile, flexible, and cost-effective manufacturing network. We continue to evaluate optimization opportunities across the network to build our supply chain of the future.”

Campbell Soup’s plans include the phased closing of the company’s plant in Tualatin, Ore. Campbell Soup acquired the plant as part of its purchase of Pacific Foods in 2017. The facility makes Pacific’s organic soup, broth and plant-based beverages. Campbell Soup said the first phase of the closing will begin in August and will impact 120 of the plant’s 330 employees, with operations expected to be completely halted by July 2026. Soup and broth production will be shifted to other thermal and aseptic plants in the company’s network, Campbell Soup said.

Meanwhile, Campbell Soup’s plant in Jeffersonville, Ind., will be reorganized to specialize in the production of Late July tortilla chips, with the facility’s production of kettle potato chips shifting to plants in Charlotte, NC, and Hanover, Pa. Regional snack brands will continue to be produced in Jeffersonville, the company said.

Included in Campbell Soup’s $230 million investment plans are projects in Maxton, NC; Hanover; and Franklin, Wis.

The company said it is investing $150 million in new aseptic soup production in Maxton. In Hanover, Campbell Soup will invest $72 million to add more potato chip kettles. In Franklin, the company has earmarked $8 million to expand capacity for tortilla chip production.

In addition to those three investments, Campbell Soup Co.

to expand production of Goldfish crackers at its plant in Richmond, Utah. The new site, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, will increase the plant’s output of Goldfish by 50% and will add approximately 80 new roles.