CHICAGO — Plant-based pasta maker ZENB is releasing a new line of at-home craft ramen.

The premium non-fried noodles are derived from the same 100% whole yellow pea base used across the gluten-free ZENB pasta portfolio and come with a savory soup broth. The clean label, better-for-you product contains 18 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving. ZENB’s ramen is launching in three flavors: spicy miso, a heat-filled mix of chilis and savory miso flavor notes; shoyu, a tamari soy sauce made with ginger and white pepper; and vegan tonkotsu, which features flavors from toasted sesame and roasted garlic.

“With a growing interest in Asian cuisine and as consumers continue to seek simplicity and convenience from their foods, we tapped our deep understanding of flavor and food ingredients to fashion a refined ramen that embodies the cultural influence of Japan with the added nutritional benefits ZENB is known for,” said Hugo Pérez, chief storyteller at ZENB.

The ramen is now available online through the company’s website and will launch on Amazon this summer. No retail availability has been announced.

