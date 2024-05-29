WINSLOW, MAINE — Better With Buckwheat, a manufacturer of artisanal buckwheat snack products, recently achieved permanent distribution for Better With Buckwheat Crackers. The products will begin appearing in six regional and ecommerce grocery chains in June and July.

Better With Buckwheat said the crackers will be available at Roche Brothers in Massachusetts, Fresh Direct in New York and New Jersey, Lunds & Byerlys in Minnesota, United Market Street in Texas, Erewhon in California, and Thrive Market nationwide.

“As you grow out of your home area, the knowledge regional grocers have of their local population’s unique attributes gives you insight into how your product appeals to different parts of the country and hyperlocal tastes,” said Lewis Goldstein, chief executive officer of Better With Buckwheat. “We are incredibly proud to partner with these regional and ecommerce grocers and are excited to begin permanent distribution of our newest product line.”

Better with Buckwheat was founded by Karen Getz in 2015 as Maine Crisp, gradually growing through local and regional grocers in the northeast United States before landing distribution in Whole Foods Markets’ North Atlantic region in 2020. The company was

to reflect its key differentiator: a gluten-free ancient seed crafted into snacks.