DUBLIN — Valeo Foods Group has acquired Dal Colle, a Milan, Italy-based maker of baked foods, sweet treats and snacks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1896 when Egidio Dal Colle opened a family-run confectionery business at Cellore d’Illasi, Dal Colle operates 2 logistics centers and 8 production lines serving more than 35 countries. The company offers more than 180 products, including cakes, croissants and tartufo.

“Dal Colle is a fantastic addition to the Valeo Foods portfolio, which already boasts many of Europe’s finest and most established brands, with deep heritage and connections with consumers,” said Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods. “On a commercial level it diversifies and strengthens our product offering and completes our range of quality confectionery and sweet treats in this market, ranging from iconic sponge cakes to wafers and biscuits. It also adds considerable new manufacturing and logistical capabilities to our Italian platform, which will support our growth ambitions in Italy and across Europe. This is very consistent with our vision to position Valeo Foods as the undisputed European sweet treats champion.”

as a combination of Origin Enterprises PLC and CapVest Ltd., Valeo Foods is one of Europe’s fastest growing food groups and one of its leading producers of sweets, treats and snacks. The company’s portfolio includes more than 80 brands, including Balconi, Carstens, Jacobs, Barrat, Fox’s Mints, Taveners, Poppets, Rowse Honey and Maple Crest. Valeo Foods operates 30 facilities and offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Canada. The company is owned by Bain Capital, a global investment firm.