LUXEMBOURG — The Ferrero Group increased its traceability and recycling capabilities while reducing its water use in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2023, according to the company’s sustainability report issued May 28.

Luxembourg-based Ferrero sources hazelnuts, cocoa, palm oil, sugar, milk and eggs to make its products. In its hazelnut supply chain, Ferrero achieved 90% traceability in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up from 79% in 2021-22. Satellite mapping helped increase traceability of cocoa back to the farm level to 93% in the most recent fiscal year.

Nearly 91% of the company’s packaging is now recyclable, reusable or compostable materials, up from 88.5%. When manufacturing the Ferrero Rocher 24-piece box, Ferrero now runs light-weight packaging on high-speed automated lines, which achieves on average 40% plastic reduction compared to the previous polystyrene box.

Ferrero has reduced water intensity at the company’s plants by 20% from the base fiscal year of 2017/18.

Sustainability goals at Ferrero include reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from a 2018 baseline by 50% by 2030, increasing the plastic recycled content from a 2019/2020 baseline by 12% by 2025 and reducing the use of virgin plastic from a 2019/2020 baseline by 10% by 2025. The Ferrero Group has four main sustainability pillars: protecting the environment, sourcing ingredients responsibly, promoting responsible consumption and empowering people.

"Ferrero Group recognizes the critical role that the company plays in safeguarding nature for future generations,” said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman. “We reaffirmed through concrete engagements that sustainability is embedded in Ferrero's long-term strategy. All four pillars of our sustainability framework guide every strategic decision we take."

Ferrero operates 37 manufacturing plants across five continents, and its products are sold in over 170 countries.