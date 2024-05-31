Sweet baked goods require the addition of ingredients that provide sweetness without — or with minimal — carbohydrates. This can be achieved with some sugar alcohols, soluble fibers and even flavor extracts and modifiers.

“When removing the sugar-based carbohydrates for keto-friendly applications, it is recognized that polyols and allulose can be subtracted to obtain the total net carbs in a product,” said Eric Shinsato, senior project leader, technical service at Ingredion.

Erythritol and maltitol are often found in keto-friendly products. Erythritol is considered more label-friendly while maltitol is used as a one-for-one replacement for sugar.

“Allulose is also used in combination with polyols to lower the net carbs,” Shinsato said. “Allulose functions as a bulk sugar replacer and humectant, provides color and a clean, sweet taste, and contributes no total or added sugars. High-potency sweeteners like stevia are also used to build back the desired sweetness.”

Another challenge with removing sugar-based carbohydrates is the lack of sugar available for yeast function in yeast-leavened baked goods. Lallemand Baking developed an enzyme solution — Essential FSA 2013 — to provide yeast the fuel it needs to fully function.

Luc Casavant, senior baking technologist, Lallemand Baking, explained that the enzymes in Essential FSA 2013 convert damaged starch from the formulation into fermentable sugars, which then help the dough proof to the desired height.

Hydrocolloids tend to be part of keto-friendly baked goods systems. They may assist with retaining moisture, creating a gel and managing viscosity. This in turn influences machinability and contributes to dough strength.

“Hydrocolloids do a great job in replacing the function of the arabinoxylans or non-starch polysaccharides that were lost with the removal of flour,” said Kristine Thomas, scientist, bakery, fats and oils innovation, IFF. “Depending on the function the baker is looking for, the selection of the hydrocolloid will change.”

Use of hydrocolloids increases moisture content. This is something that must be addressed in terms of long-term product quality. While the moisture may improve immediate texture and mouthfeel, it may have a negative impact on shelf life, as it can cause the product to mold quickly.

“We offer a variety of mold inhibitors that delay the growth of mold, keeping products fresher for longer,” said Jerry Savino, technical services manager, bakery, Kemin Food Technologies. “Nuts, seeds, etc., are also prone to oxidation, which can create off-flavors in products. Oxidation solutions can assist.”

The enzyme-based ingredient system that Corbion offers for keto-friendly baked goods also enhances bread crust color and provides a slight sweet flavor, said Yanling Yin, director, bakery applications, Corbion.

Innophos developed a leavening solution that aids in texture improvement of keto-friendly baked goods.

“It helps commercial bakers achieve desired product characteristics while adding functional ingredients, such as more protein and fat,” said Amr Shaheed, technical service manager, food applications, Innophos. “This solution has been proven to improve volume and texture in protein-fortified baked goods.”

As the toolbox of keto-friendly ingredients grows, so will the variety of baked goods sporting the claim. Opportunity exists with additional nutrients and functional compounds to attract low-carb consumers back to the bakery aisle.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Keto-Friendly Formulating, click here.