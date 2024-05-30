BEAVERTON, ORE. — Reser’s Fine Foods has agreed to acquire St. Clair Foods, Inc., a Memphis, Tenn.-based maker of refrigerated deli salads, frozen side dishes and frozen entrees, primarily for the foodservice industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Reser’s Fine Foods said the acquisition will create regional, channel and product opportunities while supporting St. Clair’s current path to opening new avenues for growth.

Once the acquisition is completed, St. Clair will become an operating division of Reser’s Fine Foods, with Oscar H. Edmonds III, the founder of St. Clair, transitioning from the role of president to an advisory role. Edmonds’ children, Brian and Lauren, will remain as leaders within the division, the company said.

“St. Clair Foods has a long, successful history of producing and selling fresh refrigerated and frozen foods across the US,” said Mark Reser, chief executive officer of Reser’s Fine Foods. “I would like to extend a very warm welcome to everyone at St. Clair Foods and look forward to working with the St. Clair team as we drive growth and excitement for our customers and consumers.”

Founded in 1950, Reser’s Fine Foods provides fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and foodservice industries. The company operates 14 facilities in the United States and Mexico and has more than 4,500 employees.

Since 1976, St. Clair Foods has grown to become one of the leading foodservice providers in the mid-South and across the United States. The company has more than 350 employees working in more than 175,000 square feet of manufacturing space.