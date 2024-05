COLLEGEDALE, TENN. – Sunbelt Bakery, a subsidiary of McKee Foods, has introduced a snickerdoodle flavor for its chewy granola bar line. The new item will join existing flavors such as chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, banana oat, and others. Each box will contain eight individually wrapped bars that feature flavors of cinnamon and caramel.

The snickerdoodle bars are available now at nationwide retailers on a permanent basis.