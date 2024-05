GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — General Mills, Inc. has added a new Chex Mix flavor to its “remix” product line: Buffalo chicken sandwich.

The new snack mix consists of distinctly flavored pieces inspired by late-night cravings such as Spices & Herbs Chex, Ranch Flavored Wing Puff, Toasted Breadstick and Buffalo Sauce Chex, the company said.

Chex Mix Remix Buffalo chicken sandwich snacks are now available nationwide at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7-oz bag.