LONGWOOD, FLA. — Fairfield Gourmet Food Corp., parent company of David’s Cookies, on May 24 filed a Federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Act (WARN) notice with the state of Florida indicating its intent to close its baking plant in Longwood.

“The company has not yet determined when the facility will be fully closed, but we anticipate terminations to begin by July 31, 2024, and production will cease and the facility will be closed no later than Dec. 31, 2024,” Fairfield Gourmet said.

Approximately 137 employees will be affected by the closing, the company said.

Fairfield Gourmet acquired the 26,000-square-foot plant in Longwood in 2010 as part of its acquisition of Annie’s Euro American Bakery. The plant makes desserts, including Premier Cakes and a variety of individual desserts.

In addition to its plant in Longwood, Fairfield Gourmet operates production facilities in Cedar Grove and Fairfield, NJ, and Fairfield, Ohio.