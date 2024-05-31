UTICA, NY. – Utica-based Delorio Foods, Inc., and Upcycled Foods, Inc., Berkeley, Calif., have co-developed Delorio’s SuperGrain upcycled flour dough ball for foodservice operators. Regrained SuperGrain from Upcycled Foods adds plant protein, fiber and flavor to the proprietary blend, according to Upcycled Foods.

ReGrained SuperGrain, an alternative to flour, is derived from brewers’ “spent” grains. Delorio’s manufactures frozen dough products and specializes in pizza dough balls, dough flats and other dough-based products.