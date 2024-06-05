Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
Two of the top nutritional demands from consumers today are more protein and less sugar. But both elements contribute to more than just the nutrition label. Adding protein to snack formulations can have an impact on texture, taste and even processing. Reducing sugar affects not only taste but formulation functionality as well.
In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ricardo Rodriguez, marketing manager for bakery, snacks and confectionery, Ingredion, explained the common pitfalls and solutions when formulating snack bars to meet these consumer demands.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” he said. “There’s no silver bullet ingredient that will deliver that.”
Listen to this episode to learn more about the systems approach bar manufacturers can take to add protein, reduce sugar or do both in a single product.
Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.