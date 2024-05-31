VANCOUVER, BC. – Burcon NutraScience Corp. later this year plans to offer canola protein isolates for use in food and beverage products. Vancouver-based Burcon NutraScience uses a proprietary process to make the ingredients from non-GMO Canadian-grown canola seeds.

The ingredients are over 90% protein and soluble across a broad pH range, according to the company. They have a neutral flavor and foaming capabilities. The canola protein isolates contain all nine essential amino acids and have a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of 1, according to Burcon NutraScience.

“We are incredibly proud to launch this one-of-a-kind canola protein ingredient, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from prospective customers,” said Kip Underwood, chief executive officer. “The level of customer interest from sampling and market engagement has pleasantly exceeded our expectations. We anticipate beginning commercial production and sales in the latter half of this year.”

Burcon and its subsidiary, Burcon NutraScience, on Aug. 27, 2020, entered into an amended and restated license and production agreement with Merit Functional Foods Corp. in which Burcon granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing, worldwide license to Merit Foods to use Burcon’s pea, pulse and canola protein technologies to make, use, market and sell Burcon’s pea, pulse and canola proteins. Since Merit Foods was unable to meet commercialization obligations by deadlines, Burcon exercised its option to convert the license to a non-exclusive license. Burcon became entitled to make, use and market the licensed products on a non-exclusive basis.

