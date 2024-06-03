BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Schwan’s Co., a CJ Foods subsidiary, has further invested in its 700,000-square-foot facility in Sioux Falls, SD, with the addition of a regional office and the purchase of 142-acre site.

The site, located in Foundation Park, will house its new facility that will produce its Korean food brand bibigo. The facility also will produce Asian-inspired meals, sides, snacks and appetizers in shelf-stable and frozen categories.

Once complete, the facility will feature a warehouse and distribution center, shipping and receiving docks and office space.

The regional office will be located in downtown Sioux Falls, which will support its expansion and operations for the manufacturing facility. The office is expected to add 50 jobs with potential to grow up to 100 jobs once the production facility is complete, according to the company.

The site also will feature a wastewater treatment facility, which will be built by Schwan’s Co., enabling Schwan’s to discharge water to the city.

“Our investment in this world-class Asian-style food plant in South Dakota will help us strengthen our position in one of the fastest growing food categories in the United States,” said Brian Schiegg, incoming chief executive officer at Schwan’s. “We look forward to continuing our work with state and local officials to build a facility that will benefit the residents of South Dakota as well as our family of businesses.”

Minsok Pak, CEO of CJ Foods, added, “The US market continues to deliver high growth for CJ Foods and the ability to continue to scale our portfolio of products to meet the growing consumer demand is vitally important to our strategy. This facility will enable us to further accelerate the growth of K-Food and other Asian cuisines. We appreciate the support from local and state officials and look forward to contributing to our new home in South Dakota.”