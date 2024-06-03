CHICAGO — Kellanova has partnered with Taco Bell, a restaurant chain owned by Yum! Brands, Inc., to launch two new menu items: The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada. The items include a Big Cheez-It cracker that is said to be 16 times larger than a regular Cheez-It cracker and made with “100% real cheese.”

Both companies described the Crunchwrap Supreme as a tortilla filled with seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes and a Big Cheez-it cracker. Meanwhile, the tostada is described as a Big Cheez-It cracker topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream.

“Cheez-It has always been about more than just snacking — it’s about elevating cheese to new heights for salty snack lovers with an obsession for cheese and an appetite for excitement,” said Jessica Waller, general manager of Kellanova Away From Home. “Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories so that fans of both brands ‘Want it. Need It. Cheez-It.’”

The Crunchwrap Supreme and the tostada are available for $5.49 and $3.99, respectively, to Taco Bell Rewards Members via the Taco Bell app from May 30 through June 5 and nationwide on June 6 for a limited time.