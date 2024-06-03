DALLAS — Sweet Addison’s, a better-for-you dessert brand founded by food influencer Addison Labonte, has launched four gluten-free products to kick off the summer.
These new products include:
- Chocolate chip cookies: The cookies are described as “the perfect mid-afternoon pick me up, after dinner dessert, or midnight snack!”
- Triple chocolate cookies: The cookies contain melted dark chocolate, black cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips.
- Vegan chocolate chip cookies: The cookies feature a secret “sauce” and are said to be a “dessert game-changer,” according to the company.
- Fudge brownies: The brownies are said to be gooey, fudgy and ultra-rich.
Sweet Addison’s said each product is made without grains, dairy, soy, refined sugar, artificial flavors and preservatives. They are all sold on the company’s website and ship nationwide.