DALLAS — Sweet Addison’s, a better-for-you dessert brand founded by food influencer Addison Labonte, has launched four gluten-free products to kick off the summer.

These new products include:

Chocolate chip cookies: The cookies are described as “the perfect mid-afternoon pick me up, after dinner dessert, or midnight snack!”

Triple chocolate cookies: The cookies contain melted dark chocolate, black cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips.

Vegan chocolate chip cookies: The cookies feature a secret “sauce” and are said to be a “dessert game-changer,” according to the company.

Fudge brownies: The brownies are said to be gooey, fudgy and ultra-rich.

Sweet Addison’s said each product is made without grains, dairy, soy, refined sugar, artificial flavors and preservatives. They are all sold on the company’s website and ship nationwide.