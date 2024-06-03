PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. said it plans to eliminate 88 jobs at its Frito-Lay potato chip facility in Middletown, NY. The announcement was made as part of a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice filed May 30 with the Department of Labor for New York State.

The elimination of the 88 positions represents approximately 30% of the total workforce of 305 at the plant.

PepsiCo said the layoffs are expected to start Aug. 30, ending on Sept. 13.

PepsiCo operates 30 Frito-Lay plants in the United States. Its brands include Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos, Tostitos, Fritos, Cheetos and SunChips.