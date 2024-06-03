Keeping bread packaging machinery running optimally means taking steps to avoid downtime by ensuring that maintenance tasks are completed in a timely manner, that operators are properly trained and bakery processes support a smooth packaging operation.

“You have to have good control of the process so bread is a consistent size, not overproofed, so it will fit properly into bags and through machinery,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “Right-size everything: product, bags. And I think the best way is having a good handle on their process control, the portioning, mixing, proofing, all of that must be very consistent.”

The bags holding the product must be high quality, too, said Josh Becker, bakery and confection segment manager, Harpak-Ulma.

“The least expensive packaging material may not always be the most efficient when running on the bagging line,” he explained.

Becker also said machines with more analytical tools can improve performance management.

“If the machine is able to tell you that there is an issue with performance and where on the machine the performance issue is occurring, that can considerably cut down on time required to locate, repair and resume operation,” he pointed out.

Having well-trained workers on machinery is key to success in packaging.

“Training for new operators is very important,” said Martin Dalbec, director of engineering, AMF Bakery Systems. “Providing adequate time to train new operators is critical to ensure effectiveness and avoid rapid turnover. At AMF, we offer training at the startup, along with a setup/startup checklist and training videos.”

Dan Dooley, director, bakery sales, Amcor, said he’s seen more problems with inexperienced staff in bakeries.

“You see a lot of turnover, and inexperience in a packaging line is going to drive whether a baker is efficient or not efficient in their packaging,” he explained. “We have a technical service team, and we help in cases of quality issues. You tend to see bakeries with less experienced labor forces have more issues with their material loading process.”

Bakers need to weigh their ability to maintain the more sophisticated equipment against their desire for automated settings, said Justin Atkins, director of sales, Bettendorf Stanford.

“Having a bunch of servos on a machine to provide automated setup based on a preset recipe is nice, and we offer it on our ALPS bun lines and on our BSI-75 slicers, but we have found that not every plant has the technical know-how to handle the programming involved,” he said. “This is why we have developed a less complex centerline approach that allows operators to see a preset recipe that shows exactly where each guide rail and setting should be. It allows for maximum repeatability.”

Careful preparation can ensure processes are done quickly and efficiently.

“Preparing changeovers in advance will reduce the risk of downtime,” Dalbec said. “This includes having the next run bag wicket in the idle table, pulling out the recipe screen to quickly call the next setup and using a template to adjust the guide.”

Bakeries that follow preventative maintenance guidelines will find success while those who ignore these tasks will inevitably run into problems.

“Too many times people wait until there’s a problem,” Gunnell said. “You change your oil in your car, and you get your timing belt replaced after 100,000 miles so it doesn’t break down on the side of the road. It’s exactly the same for machinery. Get your maintenance program rock solid and stay on top of it.”

Angela McDaniel, marketing and sales coordinator for Formost Fuji, said that manufacturers often have techs who can service equipment for bakers if they don’t have the staff to handle it.

Calculating the optimal capacity for bread bagging requires looking at oven output, type of product, sizes and more. Once that is determined, bakers must take necessary steps to keep lines running smoothly.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sliced Bread Packaging, click here.