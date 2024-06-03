ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings has made several leadership changes within its Weetabix and refrigerated retail businesses.

At Weetabix, current managing director Sally Abbott is transitioning to an adviser role, effective Oct. 1. She is retiring from the company on March 31, 2025. Abbott joined Weetabix in 2008 as marketing director before Post gained ownership in 2017. Prior to Weetabix, Abbott was marketing director – UK chocolate, EU Toblerone at Kraft Foods.

Colm O’Dwyer, currently commercial director at Weetabix, will succeed Abbott, effective Oct. 1.

O’Dwyer joined Weetabix from Coca-Cola Enterprises in 2016 as head of instore excellence. He later was promoted to general manager of Weetabix’s on-the-go business in March 2016. He later was elevated to commercial director and added responsibility for Weetabix’s international business in 2022. Prior to Coca-Cola and Weetabix, O’Dwyer was category manager Esso Shops Team at ExxonMobil.

“Sally has been an exceptional leader, helping to successfully integrate Weetabix into Post and building on the success of this iconic company,” said Robert V. Vitale, president and chief executive officer of Post. “We wish Sally the best as she approaches her next chapter and congratulate Colm on his new role. Colm’s experience across innovation, brand management, revenue growth and customer relationships makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Weetabix.”

In its refrigerated retail business, Mark Delahanty, current president and CEO of Post refrigerated retail, also is transitioning to an advisory role on Dec. 1 and is retiring on May 31, 2025. Delehanty joined Post Holdings in 2016 after Post acquired MOM Brands, where he was senior vice president, general manager. After the acquisition, he was named chief operating officer of the newly created Post Consumer Brands from 2018 to 2019. Prior to joining the Mike McCoy is succeeding Mark Delahanty as president and chief executive officer of Post refrigerated retail.

Source: Post Holdings

company, Delahanty was with Sealy and General Mills in various marketing positions.

Mike McCoy, current executive vice president and chief financial officer of refrigerated retail, will succeed Delehanty, effective Oct. 1. McCoy joined Post in 2018 as executive vice president and chief administrative officer when Post acquired Bob Evans Farms.

Before McCoy’s tenure with Post, he was in advisory positions with Ernst & Young and also Deloitte. He began working with Post as a client and later transitioned to vice president of internal audit in 2014 for Post.

Adam Gonsiorowski, current vice president of finance of Bob Evans Farms, will assume the role of CFO on Oct. 1.

Gonsiorowski joined Post as director of financial reporting in January 2014.

“Mark’s leadership has significantly contributed to Post’s success through the years, first integrating our cereal businesses and then leading our refrigerated retail business,” Vitale said. “We wish Mark well in his upcoming retirement and are excited to transition leadership of the business to Mike. Mike has grown his career through a variety of critical business areas within Post and will bring valuable leadership experience and enthusiasm to refrigerated retail.”