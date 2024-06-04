BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Schwan’s Co. has promoted Brian Schiegg from president of Schwan’s consumer brands business to chief executive officer. He succeeds Dimitrios Smyrnios, who is retiring after nearly a decade with the company.

Schiegg joined the company in January 2021 as president of Schwan’s consumer brands, which oversees such brands as Red Baron, Freschetta and Tony’s pizza, Mrs. Smith’s and Edwards desserts and Pagoda and bibigo.

Before his time with Schwan’s, he was most recently chief operating officer and president of Ocean Spray International at Ocean Spray Cranberries. Earlier, he was with Mars as Americas integration and transformation head.

“Brian has the full support and confidence of the company’s board of directors and CJ Foods’ leadership to maintain Schwan’s momentum and propel our company to even greater heights in the future,” said Minsok Pak, chairman of board of directors for Schwan’s Co. and CEO of CJ Foods, Schwan’s parent company. “The North American market is critical to our growth strategy, and I personally look forward to working with Brian to achieve our vision of becoming the No. 1 provider of ethnic cuisine in the United States.”

Smyrnios has been CEO of Schwan’s since 2013.

Prior to his tenure with Schwan’s, he was president at Nestle, Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co. Earlier, he was executive vice president retail division of Nestle Waters North America and previously executive vice president home and office division of Nestle Water North America. Smyrnios also has held managerial positions at Frito-Lay.