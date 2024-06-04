Now more than ever, consumers want buns and rolls made better. They’re seeking premium, artisan offerings that elevate their everyday dining experience, including breads made with cleaner ingredients they can feel better about eating.

“Artisan products tend to be higher quality in many respects,” said Ken Johnson, president, Gemini Bakery Equipment. “These higher end products tend to be viewed as an affordable indulgence to offset other inflationary challenges that consumers face. As a result, bakers continue to innovate new flavors and formats.”

These include varieties like brioche, pretzel and sourdough, all of which are driving strong dollar and unit growth for producers. Adding artisan breads like these to a bakery’s portfolio can benefit their operation in more ways than one.

“Artisan products set a bakery apart from competitors by offering unique flavors, textures and appearances that traditional products cannot replicate,” said Matt Zielsdorf, global category manager, specialty bread and pastries, Middleby Bakery Group. “This differentiation can attract customers looking for high-quality, ‘handcrafted’ baked goods.”

These products may also be sold at a higher price point and increase profits.

“We’ve found that consumers are willing to pay around 30% more for their bread if it is artisan,” said Søren Christensen, chief executive officer, Danmatic Automated Bakery Systems. “Additionally, it only increases manufacturing costs around 11% to 12%, allowing the bakeries to carve out significantly more margin. Equally as important, bread manufacturers found that they were able to secure better shelf space in retail settings with their artisan bread.”

There are many good reasons for bakers to introduce artisan buns and rolls in today’s market, but from a production standpoint, there may be just as many for caution. These breads require gentler handling and extended process times, which are often at odds with the high-speed demands of traditional bread production.

“Artisan buns and rolls are typically high-hydration, long-fermentation products, which require a different approach to traditional no-time doughs,” said Peter Spinelli, president and general manager, Rondo. “Proper mixing equipment for high-hydration dough may be necessary. Also, organized fermentation process management is needed.”

While adding artisan capability can pose challenges, it’s more than doable. Christensen noted that much of the equipment needed to produce these breads remains the same on certain existing lines.

“The makeup line, proofer, oven and cooling lines can be used for traditional and artisan bread,” he said. “Therefore, the capital investment to update a line to include artisan capabilities is rather limited.”

For traditional bun and roll manufacturers, introducing artisan varieties can boost business without requiring significant adjustments to their lines. However, these bakers must understand the unique needs of these breads and invest in the necessary flexibility to produce them to ensure artisan additions go smoothly.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.