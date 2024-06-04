ST. LOUIS — Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings Inc., said two of its third-party contracted egg-laying facilities reported highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks.

The two facilities are located in Minnesota and Iowa. A combined total of 5.7 million layer hens were affected from the outbreaks, which equated to approximately 14% of Post Holdings’ controlled supply, the company said.

Post’s adjusted EBITDA of $1,335 million to $1,375 million for the fiscal year 2024 outlook remains unchanged, the company said.

“Post management believes the related financial impact is within the tolerances of the range,” the company said. “The guidance range does not incorporate a significant expansion of avian influenza within Post’s network, the impact of which is uncertain.”

Post said it will provide additional updates relating to HPAI only if the incidents affect 5% or more of the company’s supply.

The outbreak in Iowa occurred in Sioux County on May 28, affecting 4.3 million birds. The positive HPAI case was the first detection of the disease in the state since 2023.

The outbreak in Minnesota occurred in Meeker County nearly a week before, affecting 1.4 million birds.