CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching spicy dill pickle-flavored Goldfish crackers after receiving many requests from fans. The limited-time offering is said to combine tangy dill pickle with spicy red chili peppers.

“Fan passion for new Goldfish flavors is a constant source of inspiration for us,” said Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “Overwhelming demand on social media and even a petition for a pickle flavor fueled the creation of our new Spicy Dill Pickle cracker. This delicious and craveable summer snack is sure to satisfy Goldfish and pickle enthusiasts alike.”

Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle crackers will be available at national retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.69 starting in June.