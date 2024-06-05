LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has launched Tate & Lyle Sensation to help create an improved mouthfeel for food and beverage solutions.

Tate & Lyle said three key formulation opportunities in mouthfeel include: optimizing profitability while retaining great mouthfeel; reformulating to make products cleaner label, healthier and compliant with changing regulatory requirements and supporting customer innovation teams to create new textures in food and beverages.

“Getting mouthfeel right in a formulation can be a challenge,” said John Stewart, senior vice president, texturants and proteins at Tate & Lyle. “Often there is a lack of insight about the preferences of consumer groups. We are focused on gathering these consumer insights and connecting them to our mouthfeel solutions, making our customers’ formulation process quicker and more accurate, ultimately helping their products be more successful in the market.”