PORTLAND, ORE. — Icon Foods has promoted Kash Rocheleau to chief executive officer. Rocheleau, who has been chief financial officer since 2022, succeeds CEO and founder, Thom King.

Icon Foods said King is transitioning to a new role of chief innovations officer to focus on driving change and growth and expanding the company’s Icon Food Science division.

As CEO, Rocheleau will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations and resources, according to the company.

Rocheleau joined the company in 2019 as an executive assistant to the chief financial officer. Prior to Icon Foods, she was a co-owner at The Reset Button, LLC and previously a private wealth manager at King Capital Investments, LLC.

“Kash’s promotion to CEO underscores her exceptional leadership qualities, strategic vision and deep understanding of our industry,” King said. “Her progressive approach, strong business acumen and keen decision-making have played a pivotal role in shaping Icon Foods over the past five years, and they will make her a dynamic leader for our company going forward. Under her guidance, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Icon Foods was established in 1999 and is a natural food ingredient supplier that focuses on offering sweetening solutions for a cleaner label.

The company launched its Icon Food Science division in 2017, which focuses on food and beverage formulation and reformulation services for clean label sugar reduction.