Pro Tip: Here are a few great ways to avoid loose setscrews, which can lead to unplanned downtime, costly rebuilds and other issues.

I have been in bakeries year-round for the past 44 years. During this time, I have learned many lessons, including those related to innovation. With well-sorted innovation comes opportunity.

The common sprocket, pulley and bearing, for example, have constant forces exerted upon them during operation. The most common form of attachment for these components is the setscrew, which I speak of often.

There are normally two of these fasteners per component; they are placed 90 degrees apart. Therefore, when you tighten them down on a shaft you basically form just three points of contact. When tightening the setscrew, you develop a slight gap between the shaft and the bore of the component as the fasteners push the shaft towards the opposite side, albeit a few thousands of an inch.

The concern comes from the constant starting and stopping of the power train, which works to loosen the grip if everything isn’t perfectly fitted and retightened at proper intervals (typically monthly or quarterly).

This is an often-overlooked activity and doesn’t get performed regularly. If unchecked, this loosening leads to unplanned downtime and simple preventive maintenance opportunities become costly rebuilds, along with additional labor and waste.

Now for some good news. Remember that earlier “well-sorted” innovation I spoke of? Well, I have a no-brainer idea for you to try.

Start by calling your preferred power transmission supplier and ask them to bring you their best eccentric locking, sealed-for-life, premium mounted bearing. I’d suggest getting a two-bolt flange and a pillow block to test.

If you’ve never considered Taper-lock (TL), Quick Detachable (QD) or other keyless bushings, then ask to have samples of these provided as well. Not every setscrew can be eliminated with these choices, but upward of 95% or more could be.

Just imagine the labor you could save, not to mention the waste, unplanned downtime and costly repairs if all your power transmission components stayed tight, didn’t need to be checked monthly or quarterly, didn’t need to be greased and ran smoother. That’s because the shaft is fully centered in the bore versus pushed slightly out of round by a setscrew.

Give it a chance. What do you have to lose? There is essentially no risk at all.

But what might you gain? Change is necessary to remain competitive… just ask Kodak, which waited too long to adapt to the ever-changing photographic industry.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

