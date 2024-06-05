CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. said it has restarted production of Oreo cookies at its plant in Trostyanets, Ukraine, two years after the facility was damaged during Russia’s invasion.

“This … marks the completion of the plant’s biscuit section rebuilding after the damages received in the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022,” the company said. “The products made at our Trostyanets plant will be sold on the Ukrainian market and exported to other countries. As always, we prioritize our team’s safety and continue supporting our employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where we live and operate in Ukraine.”

Mondelez said a portion of the Trostyanets plant briefly opened last year to make chocolates.

The company also noted that it will not export products from the Trostyanets plant to Russia, where it still

