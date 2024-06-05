BAREMBACH, FRANCE — Mecatherm appointed Raymond Nogael as president. He succeeds Olivier Sergent, who continues his duties as president of TMG, the parent company of Mecatherm, ABI and MaMaTa.

In his new role, Nogael will pursue Mecatherm’s development strategy, based on the following pillars: innovation, operational excellence, excellence in customer relations, sustainable development and the management of talent and knowledge within the company.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and thank Olivier Sergent and Unigrains for their confidence,” said Nogael. “Olivier Sergent has worked tirelessly to promote the excellence of Mecatherm’s savoir-faire internationally. This new governance demonstrates our ambition to pursue our development. Drawing on the expertise of our teams, I will be committed to furthering Mecatherm’s transformation, with the aim of growing as a solid, responsible company and strengthening our position as a key partner for industrial customers in the food industry.”

Mecatherm specializes in automatic production lines and equipment for industrial bakery, pastry and confectionery products.