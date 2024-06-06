ST. LOUIS — AB Mauri North America has promoted Jeff Eller to vice president of technical sales services. In his new role, he will lead the company’s technical baking team.

Eller has been with AB Mauri North America for 17 years, most recently as region vice president of technical sales. Prior to AB Mauri he was a regional sales manager at Caravan Ingredients. He also has worked as a technical service representative at General Mills, Inc. and an assistant production manager and operations supervisor at Interstate Brands Corp.

Jeff Horton has been promoted to vice president of sales — North America, where he will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial sales team. Horton has been with AB Mauri for nearly 13 years, most recently as vice president of sales and earlier as sales manager. Prior to AB Mauri he spent many years at Coca-Cola Enterprises.