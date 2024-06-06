ST. LOUIS — AB Mauri North America has promoted Jeff Eller to vice president of technical sales services. In his new role, he will lead the company’s technical baking team.
Eller has been with AB Mauri North America for 17 years, most recently as region vice president of technical sales. Prior to AB Mauri he was a regional sales manager at Caravan Ingredients. He also has worked as a technical service representative at General Mills, Inc. and an assistant production manager and operations supervisor at Interstate Brands Corp.